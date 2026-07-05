Thousands Endure Power Outages On Hot Fourth Of July Afternoon

Thousands of people endured a hot Fourth of July afternoon with no power, some for several hours.

FPL first reported over 4,000 customers without power in an area generally south of Nine Mile Road and north of Longleaf along Pine Forest Road, including Wilde Lake Boulevard and West Detroit Boulevard.

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to multiple calls of people stuck in elevators at hotels, and someone stuck in a self-storage business because the door would not open. Several minor traffic crashes were reported at intersections with no power.

Power was restored to a larger portion of that area by about 3:15 p.m., but FPL reported nearly 7,000 customers without power on and north of Nine Mile Road to about West Roberts Road in Cantonment. A later outage of over 3,000 customers was reported in an area centered around Nine Mile Road and Milestone.

NorthEscambia.com readers across the outage area reported that their power would come back on briefly, only to go out a few minutes later.

Most customers had power restored by 5 p.m., according to FPL’s reporting system.

No reason was provided for the outages.