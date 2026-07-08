Terry Wayne Day

July 8, 2026

Terry Wayne Day, 71, of Atmore, AL, passed away on July 4, 2026.   He was born on March 5, 1955, in Birmingham, AL, to William G. and Nell Hall Day.

He was a sales manager with South Alabama Vending.  He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cutting grass, watching football and spending time with his family, whom he loved very much.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, William Owen Day and Bertie Marie Day; and his brother-in-law, Larry Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Vickie Downey Day; his daughters, Amy Day and Megan Day both of McCullough, AL; his brother, William “Buddy” (Joyce) Day, of Greensboro, AL; his sister, Terrece Johnson of Nokomis, FL, three grandchildren, Tristen (Tarrance) Boothe, Tyler (Caitlyn) Jackson, Tanner (Aliyah) Jackson; special niece, Ashley Venegas; and his beloved dog “Red”.   He is also survived by nine great-grandchildren, and many other nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Don Davis officiating.  Interment will follow at McCullough Cemetery, in McCullough, AL.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Tyler Jackson, Tanner Jackson, James Wall, Brandon Johnson, Dylan Baggett, Riley Baggett and Nathan Dortch.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ronnie Johnson, “PeeWee” Bowen, Richard Stuckey, Chet Helton, Ricky Fore, Ted Malone, Shawn Linam, and employees of South Alabama Vending.

Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 