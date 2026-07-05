Rain Chances Increase Sunday; Rain Likely For Monday

A wet and unsettled summer weather pattern is moving into the region, bringing a high probability of daily showers and thunderstorms alongside intense afternoon heat. Sunday kicks off the stretch with heat index values climbing as high as 105 degrees before afternoon storms develop. Rain chances peak on Monday at a widespread 80 percent and remain high at 70 percent on Tuesday, offering slight relief from the heat with highs hovering near 90 degrees.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.