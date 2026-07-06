Pensacola Police Say Deadly Downtown Shooting Resulted From ‘Ongoing Feud’

Pensacola Police Chief Eric Winstrom said Monday that an ongoing feud led to the shooting that claimed one life and injured six others early Sunday morning in downtown Pensacola. The investigation has determined that at least two weapons were fired during the shooting incident.

“What we have been able to determine is that there is an ongoing feud between these individuals,” Winstrom said. “That is obviously playing a role into the direction of the investigation.”

He said that most of the victims knew each other, had “social connections,” and may have had gang connections. Six of the seven victims were known to each other.

The deceased victim has been identified as 19-year-old Phillip Devon Monte Sheppard Jr., and all but one of the six other victims have been released from the hospital.

Winstrom said there were nine people arrested in the hours prior to the shootings, with the suspects ranging in age from 14 to 22. Police responded to over 20 reported fights.

Police are asking for any photos or videos that were taken in the area downtown, along with any other information from the public.

Pictured: Pensacola Police Chief Eric Winstrom at a Monday morning press conference. Image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.