Our Hometown Blue Angels Played Big Part In America 250 Celebration

July 5, 2026

Pensacola’s own U.S. Navy Blue Angels were a big part of the America 250 celebrations on July 4.

The Blues performed a flyover during Sail 250 festivities commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States and accompanied the Parade of Ships in New York Harbor.

Later in the afternoon, the Blue Angels flew over Washington, D.C.

The Blue Angels will be at home in Pensacola for Red, White, and Blues Week  and the Pensacola Beach Air Show July 15-18.

Click here for more photos.

U.S. Navy/U.S. Coast Guard photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 