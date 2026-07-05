Our Hometown Blue Angels Played Big Part In America 250 Celebration

Pensacola’s own U.S. Navy Blue Angels were a big part of the America 250 celebrations on July 4.



The Blues performed a flyover during Sail 250 festivities commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States and accompanied the Parade of Ships in New York Harbor.

Later in the afternoon, the Blue Angels flew over Washington, D.C.

The Blue Angels will be at home in Pensacola for Red, White, and Blues Week and the Pensacola Beach Air Show July 15-18.

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U.S. Navy/U.S. Coast Guard photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.