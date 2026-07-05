One Dead, Six Others Injured In Downtown Pensacola Shooting

One person was killed and six others were injured in a downtown Pensacola shooting early on Sunday morning.

Pensacola Police said a 19-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene following the 1:20 a.m. incident on Intendencia Street between Jefferson and Palafox streets. Six other victims, ranging in age from 16 to 26, were transported to area hospitals and all are expected to survive.

Pensacola Police Chief Eric Winstrom said investigators believe it was a targeted shooting, but they are not sure if any of the seven people struck by gunfire were the intended victims.

“We believe that it was targeted; I don’t think that this was a random act all,” the chief said.

He said a crowd of unaccompanied young people had gathered in the area following the downtown fireworks.

“Kids as young as middle school I saw out there,” Winstrom said, “by themselves engaging in some frightening behavior.” He said five arrests were made earlier in the evening for offenses that included disorderly conduct and throwing fireworks at people. One had a firearm in his waistband.

That escalated into gunfire, which numerous officers heard at 1:20 a.m. and ran to the scene.

“We saw numerous people on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately began providing first aid,” Winstrom said during a morning news briefing.

As of a morning press conference, no suspect was identified or arrested in connection with the shooting.