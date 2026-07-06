Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Assault At Atmore Hotel

An Alabama, man is behind bars after a welfare check at an Atmore hotel uncovered a brutal assault late last week.

Robert Heath Walker, of Leroy, was charged with attempted murder following an investigation by the Atmore Police Department.

According to authorities, the incident began late on the evening of Thursday, July 2, 2026, when Atmore police officers responded to the Hampton Inn near I-65 in Atmore to conduct a welfare check on an individual at the request of a family member.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers encountered circumstances that prompted them to make immediate entry into one of the hotel rooms. Inside, police discovered an adult female unconscious and suffering from severe, traumatic injuries.

Emergency medical personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene. The unidentified victim was rushed to a regional trauma center, where officials say she continues to receive medical treatment.

The Atmore Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Investigations Division launched an extensive, round-the-clock probe into the assault. Their findings quickly led to warrants being issued for Walker.

On Friday, July 3, 2026, Walker was tracked down and taken into custody without further incident. The arrest was executed through a coordinated effort involving the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.