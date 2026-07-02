Man, 77, Seriously Injured In Morristown Road Crash

July 2, 2026

A 77-year-old Santa Rosa County man was seriously injured when he crashed in a vehicle on Morristown Road west of Jay.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., a tractor hauling a dump style trailer was stopped, preparing to back into a construction site on the west side of Morristown Road. The Florida Highway Patrol said the 77-year-old failed to stop in time for the stopped traffic and crashed into the other vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

The other driver, a 56-year-old Highland Home, Alabama man, was not injured.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 