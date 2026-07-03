Local Fourth Of July Government Holiday Closures, Openings

Here are area planned closures (and openings) for area government offices and services for the Fourth of July holiday:

Escambia County

In observance of the 4th of July, the following Escambia County offices will be closed Friday, July 3:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners (all departments)

Escambia County Area Transit Administration

Escambia County Extension Office

Escambia County Waste Services Administration

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Tax Collector

All Escambia County offices will reopen with regular hours Monday, July 6 unless otherwise noted below:

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare 4th of July Schedule:

The Department of Animal Welfare and Animal Shelter will be open Friday, July 3 with regular hours.

The Department of Animal Welfare and Animal Shelter will be closed Saturday, July 4. The shelter will reopen Sunday, July 5 with regular hours.

Perdido Landfill 4th of July Schedule:

The Perdido Landfill will be open Friday, July 3 with regular hours.

The landfill will be closed Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5. The landfill will reopen Monday, July 6 with regular hours.

The transfer station will be open Friday, July 3 with regular hours.

The transfer station will be closed Saturday, July 4 and Sunday, July 5. The transfer station will reopen with regular hours Monday, July 6.

West Florida Public Libraries 4th of July Schedule:

All WFPL locations will be closed on July 3 and 4. All libraries will reopen Monday, July 6 with regular hours.

ECAT 4th of July Schedule:

Friday, July 3: ECAT Administrative Offices will be closed. ECAT Customer Service will be open. ECAT will run regular bus, UWF trolley, and FlexTransit service. All FlexTransit reservations for Monday, July 6 must be scheduled by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 3. Pensacola Beach Island Trolleys and the Seasonal Beach Jumper will run regular service.

Saturday, July 4: ECAT Administrative Offices and Customer Service will be closed. ECAT will not run regular bus, UWF trolley, or FlexTransit service. Pensacola Beach Island Trolleys and the Seasonal Beach Jumper will run regular service.



Normal ECAT operations will resume Monday, July 6

Town of Century

All Town of Century offices will be closed on July 3 and 4. Town offices will reopen on Monday, July 6.

ECUA

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority will close all business offices Friday, July 3, in observance of the Independence Day holiday. Residential and commercial sanitation collections will remain unchanged. ECUA offices will reopen Monday, July 6, at 8 a.m.