Hot, Humid, Scattered Afternoon Storms

July 8, 2026

Isolated to scattered showers and storms continue each afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning can be expected with storms. Heat indices will range from 100 to 107 each afternoon.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 106. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 89. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 