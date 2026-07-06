Hot And Humid Week, Chance Of Daily Afternoon Thunderstorms

The heat index will hover in the 100 to 107 degree range each afternoon this week, with a chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning can be expected with any storms.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.