Hernández’s Homer Not Enough In 7-1 Wahoos Loss

July 2, 2026

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday, falling 7-1 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Cristian Hernández opened the scoring in the first inning with a solo homer, but that would be one of only three hits mustered by the Pensacola offense on the night. Ryan Costeiu (W, 6-4) worked 6.0 solid innings, allowing two hits and striking out five, in a dominant start for the Trash Pandas.

Rocket City ambushed Blue Wahoos starter Alex Williams (L, 4-7) in the home half of the first inning, as Nick Rodriguez doubled and came in on a Jake Munroe RBI single. Back-to-back RBI doubles from Caleb Bartolero and Jake Thompson with two outs in the inning put the Trash Pandas ahead 3-1.

Neither team scored again until the bottom of the seventh, when the Trash Pandas loaded the bases against Jack Sellinger. Tucker Flint was hit by a pitch to force in a run, and Thompson lashed a two-run single that ended up emptying the bases thanks to a throwing error from third baseman Juan Matheus. Thompson, who played for the Blue Wahoos from 2023-25 and was recently signed by the Angels out of independent ball, was 2-for-3 with three RBI in his Trash Pandas debut.

Blake Weiman, Chris Cortez and Luke Murphy finished off the Blue Wahoos with an inning each of scoreless relief from the Trash Pandas bullpen.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Trash Pandas on Thursday night.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 