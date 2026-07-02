Hernández’s Homer Not Enough In 7-1 Wahoos Loss

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos saw their four-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday, falling 7-1 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Cristian Hernández opened the scoring in the first inning with a solo homer, but that would be one of only three hits mustered by the Pensacola offense on the night. Ryan Costeiu (W, 6-4) worked 6.0 solid innings, allowing two hits and striking out five, in a dominant start for the Trash Pandas.

Rocket City ambushed Blue Wahoos starter Alex Williams (L, 4-7) in the home half of the first inning, as Nick Rodriguez doubled and came in on a Jake Munroe RBI single. Back-to-back RBI doubles from Caleb Bartolero and Jake Thompson with two outs in the inning put the Trash Pandas ahead 3-1.

Neither team scored again until the bottom of the seventh, when the Trash Pandas loaded the bases against Jack Sellinger. Tucker Flint was hit by a pitch to force in a run, and Thompson lashed a two-run single that ended up emptying the bases thanks to a throwing error from third baseman Juan Matheus. Thompson, who played for the Blue Wahoos from 2023-25 and was recently signed by the Angels out of independent ball, was 2-for-3 with three RBI in his Trash Pandas debut.

Blake Weiman, Chris Cortez and Luke Murphy finished off the Blue Wahoos with an inning each of scoreless relief from the Trash Pandas bullpen.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Trash Pandas on Thursday night.