Heatwave Holds Strong for Independence Day Weekend, Rain Chance Rises On Sunday

Heat indices continue to be in the 100 to 107 range for the area into the weekend. Rain chances increase over the holiday weekend, especially for Sunday.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Independence Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.