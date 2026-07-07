Heat Index Values Expected To Soar, Scattered Afternoon Showers

Heat indices remain in the 100 to 107 range each afternoon through the end of the week. Isolated to scattered showers and storms continue each afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning can be expected with any storms.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 60%.