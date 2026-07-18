Former Pensacola Postal Worker Admits To Stealing Mail And Gift Cards

A former postal employee has pleaded guilty to stealing mail from an Escambia County post office.

Evan Aldric Harris, 30, of Evergreen, Alabama, pleaded guilty to the federal charge of theft of mail by a postal employee.

According to court documents, Harris was caught on video opening and removing the contents of mail he was tasked with sorting while working as an employee of the United States Postal Service at the Pensacola Processing and Delivery Center. When interviewed by law enforcement, the defendant admitted that he had opened greeting cards and stolen gift cards out of them, according to the Department of Justice.

Harris faces up to five years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and restitution when he is sentenced in September in federal court in Pensacola.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General.