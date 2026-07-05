Florida Drivers Get Break From Road Construction For The Rest Of The 4th Weekend

Drivers in Florida are getting a break from road construction lane closures for the remainder of the Fourth of July weekend.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, there will be no contraction-related lane closures on Florida state roads through 11:59 p.m. Monday, July 6.

While there will be no active construction closures, existing work zones and reduced speed limits will remain in place.

File photo.