Ernest Ward Middle School Student Places In Top 10 At National History Day

An Ernest Ward Middle School student has earned an elite national distinction on the academic stage.

Dillon Seaman laimed a spot in the Top 10 in the nation at the National History Day national competition held June 14-18 at the University of Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C.

The annual event served as the prestigious culmination of months of rigorous local, regional, and state-level competitions. More than 3,000 students in grades 6-12 from across the country and around the globe arrived to share their intensive research presentations.

This year’s overarching National History Day theme was “Revolution, Reaction, Reform in History.”

Seamans competed against elite peers in the ultra-competitive Junior Individual Exhibit Category. His project, titled “Potato Blight; British Blame and Irish Change,” meticulously analyzed the historical ramifications, political decisions, and long-standing societal reforms surrounding the Irish Potato Famine.

His deep research and compelling visual display resonated strongly with the judges, propelling him into the final top tier of students nationwide.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.