Eight, Including Seven Children, Escape Serious Injury In I-10 Travel Trailer Rollover

Eight people from central Florida, including seven children, escaped with only minor injuries after their vehicle and travel trailer overturned on I-10 in Escambia County midday Monday.

The crash occurred at approximately 11:42 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-10 near mile marker 14 and the Davis Highway exit, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

State troopers reported that a 42-year-old male from Dade City was driving a sport utility vehicle towing a recreational travel trailer westbound in the outside lane. The SUV ran off the edge of the roadway onto the shoulder. When the driver attempted to regain control, the vehicle traveled farther off the road and began to sway out of control.

The SUV and the attached travel trailer then rolled over, ultimately coming to rest on their rooftops across the shoulder and the outside lane of the interstate.

Among the passengers were seven children ranging in age from 1 to 16 years old.

The FHP confirmed that the driver and all seven children were properly restrained by seatbelts or child restraints at the time of the crash.

Pictured: A traffic camera image shows a rolled over travel trailer midday Monday on I-10 near Davis Highway.