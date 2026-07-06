Dishmey Flirts with Perfecto As Wahoos Win Chippy Rocket City Finale

Eliazar Dishmey took a perfect game through 5.2 innings, allowed just three hits over 6.1 scoreless frames, and led the Pensacola Blue Wahoos through four ejections to an eventful 5-2 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Sunday afternoon.

The Blue Wahoos took an early lead against Rocket City starter Eybersson Polanco (L, 3-5) with a Juan Matheus RBI single in the third inning. They added another in the fourth when Fenwick Trimble doubled and scampered home from third base while Brandon Compton was caught in a rundown between first and second in a double steal.

Staked to a 2-0 lead, Dishmey (W, 1-1) was nearly flawless. He worked 5.0 perfect innings on only 57 pitches, and didn’t allow a baserunner until Mac McCroskey softly lined a single to center field with two outs in the sixth. He ultimately tied a career high with 6.1 scoreless, three-hit innings to earn his first Double-A win.

In the top of the seventh, Cam Cannarella was hit by a pitch from Rocket City reliever Leonard Garcia. Cannarella tossed his bat in frustration, shared sharp words with Garcia, and prompted a benches-clearing altercation. In a fracas that saw four flare-ups but little physical contact over the span of 15 minutes, both Cannarella and Garcia were ejected. Blue Wahoos third baseman Ian Lewis Jr., reserve outfielder Emaarion Boyd and injured outfielder Dillon Lewis were also ejected for their role in the altercation.

After some lineup shuffling that saw the Blue Wahoos use all of their possible bench options and place Matheus in left field for the first time in his professional career, the game resumed. Compton added a two-run single in the seventh, and relievers Colby Martin and Kade Bragg each allowed a run but successfully protected the Pensacola lead for a 5-2 final.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos return to action Tuesday as they begin a six-game home series against the Montgomery Biscuits.

written by Erik Bremer