Century Prison Inmate Faces Meth Trafficking Charges After Visitation

A Century Correctional Institution inmate was charged with possessing a trafficking amount of methamphetamine following a routine security screening after visitation hours.

Rodney L. Addison, 33, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine of 14 grams or more and possession of contraband by an inmate.

According to a probable cause affidavit the incident occurred as inmates were returning to their dormitories from the facility’s visitation park. A correctional officer performing unclothed body searches noticed Addison acting suspiciously by moving to the back of the line and reaching inside his jacket. When ordered to submit to a search, a bag containing a white, crystalline substance fell from Addison’s jacket to the floor. Correctional staff reported that Addison then attempted to conceal the bag inside his body, prompting officers to call for backup and place him in hand restraints.

The seized substance was field-tested at the scene and later sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement laboratory for formal chemical analysis. Laboratory reports confirmed the bag contained approximately 32.51 grams of methamphetamine. Under Florida law, any amount of the drug exceeding 14 grams triggers a trafficking charge.

Addison is currently serving a 15-year sentence on multiple Duval County charges for fleeing law enforcement and attempted second degree murder.