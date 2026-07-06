Century Mayor Says Wastewater Study Remains A Priority After DeSantis Budget Veto

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis line-item vetoed items totaling $810 million when he signed Florida’s $117.6 billion Fiscal Year 2026-2027 budget, including a wastewater project in Century.

The Century “Inflow and Infiltration Study” passed the Legislature but was vetoed by the governor. The $315,000 study was to be aimed at problem areas in the system to reduce wastewater flow at the town’s wastewater treatment plant — essentially looking at how stormwater is making it into the wastewater system where it must be treated.

“This study will help us identify and narrow down the sources of stormwater intrusion into our wastewater system, allowing us to make targeted improvements that enhance system performance, reduce unnecessary treatment costs, and support our long-term infrastructure goals,” Mayor Ben Boutwell said.

He said the study remains a priority for the town.

“We will rely on the continued efforts of Sen. (Don) Gaetz and Rep. (Michelle) Salzman in the future to help secure funding for the inflow and infiltration study,” he said.

The state budget, as signed by DeSantis, includes $830,339 for wastewater lift station rehabilitation. The funds will be used to rehabilitate two sewage lift stations that were installed more than 30 years ago, a requirement of a consent order with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

“These improvements are an important part of strengthening the reliability of our wastewater system and ensuring continued service to our residents,” Boutwell said as he thanked DeSantis, Salzman and Gaetz.

Pictured: A portion of the Century Wastewater Treatment Plant. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.