Beulah Road Resurfacing Project Concludes
July 5, 2026
The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has completed a $4.4 million project to resurface Beulah Road from Mobile Highway (S.R. 10A) to Issacs Lane, in Escambia County.
Additional improvements include:
- Construction of a 6-foot sidewalk on the west side of Beulah Road from the Beulah Academy of Science to Nine Mile Road.
- Sidewalk and crosswalk improvements, including Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades.
- Improvements at the Beulah Road at Nine Mile Road intersection.
- Stormwater management enhancements.
- Utility relocations.
- Guardrail installation.
- Signalization upgrades.
- New signing and pavement markings.
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