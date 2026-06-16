West Bogia Road Open To Traffic; Paving Delayed By Forecasted Rain

West Bogia Road reopened Sunday afternoon, just two weeks after washing away during torrential rainfall and flooding, but work is not yet complete.

On May 31, an estimated six inches of rain fell in a three-hour window near McDavid. While Highway 29 at West Bogia Road was under several feet of water, West Bogia Road completely washed away and collapsed at a culvert intersection.

The Florida Department of Transportation quickly stepped in to handle the emergency repairs to the county road, replacing the failed 78-inch culvert pipe and rebuilding the crossing with solid concrete headwalls and new base materials.

For more photos of the opened road on Monday, click here.

For more photos of the damage and the road as it appeared last Saturday, click to enlarge.

While the vital corridor is now open to traffic—saving local residents from a significant daily detour—the $150,000 project is not quite finished. Final paving has been delayed for a few days due to rain in the forecast this week. According to FDOT, crews will complete the paving process as soon as the weather permits.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.