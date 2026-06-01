Rebecca Kay Schachle

, born on April 25, 1951, in Monticello, Minnesota to Lonza and Dorothy Sherouse, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2026, after a long and courageous battle with Dementia.

Becky lived a life filled with adventure, love, laughter, and deep devotion to those around her. She spent many years living in Alaska, where she discovered her love for downhill skiing and embraced the beauty and excitement of life outdoors. Becky especially cherished traveling with her beloved sister, Jackie. Together they created countless treasured memories, including many trips to Hawaii, a place she dearly loved.

It was in Alaska that Becky met the love of her life, Vincent, on a blind date. From that moment on, the two were inseparable, building a life centered around love, family, and friendship. After the birth of their first daughter, Whitney, Becky and Vincent moved to Florida to begin their life together and raise their family. It was in Florida where they welcomed their second daughter, Michelle.

During her years in Florida, Becky created a home filled with love, laughter, and animals she adored. She had horses and many beloved pets over the years, each of which brought her tremendous joy and companionship. Becky also loved camping at Fort Pickens with her family and dear friends. Those trips were some of her happiest memories, filled with laughter, fun, and the simple joy of being surrounded by the people she loved most.

One of Becky’s greatest joys in life was giving to others. She loved buying thoughtful gifts for the people she loved and found so much happiness in making others feel special. Christmas was especially magical because of her generosity and loving spirit. She took great joy in making the holiday unforgettable for her grandchildren, carefully choosing gifts and creating cherished memories they will carry with them forever.

Becky had a remarkable gift for connecting with people and never met a stranger. Her warm heart, kind spirit, and contagious laugh left lasting impressions on everyone fortunate enough to know her. She will be remembered as a strong, beautiful, loving, and generous woman who always found joy in giving to her family and friends. Her strength through life’s hardships, combined with her unwavering kindness and love for others, will continue to inspire all who knew her.

Becky is preceded in death by her sister, Jackie Sherouse, her mother, Dorothy Sherouse, and her father, Lonza Sherouse.

Becky is survived by her brother, Bob Sherouse, beloved husband, Vincent; her daughters, Whitney and Michelle, her cherished grandchildren, Seth, Hayden, Natalie, Amelia, Mason, and Asher; and her sweet dog, Tisha.

Though her absence leaves an immeasurable void, the love, laughter, and memories she shared will live on forever in the hearts of her family and friends.