Heavy Rainfall and Strong Storms Possible Through The Week

An active and very wet tropical weather pattern is moving into the region. A deep plume of moisture from the Gulf is sitting over the area. At the same time, meteorologists are tracking a slow-moving weather front and a low-pressure system moving along the Texas and Louisiana coast that has tropical characteristics and a marginal chance of becoming Tropical Storm Arthur.

Because the ground is already saturated from recent rains, the main concern this week is flash flooding and urban flooding, especially Thursday and Friday when the heaviest downpours are expected to cross the area. Additionally, a strong low-level wind jet moving in on Thursday could bring a threat of strong to severe thunderstorms, and a high risk of rip currents is expected at local beaches starting Wednesday.

Here is the official local area forecast:

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 79. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1:00 AM. Low around 72. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1:00 PM, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1:00 PM. High near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10:00 PM, then a chance of showers between 10:00 PM and 1:00 AM, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1:00 PM, then showers and thunderstorms after 1:00 PM. High near 85. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Juneteenth: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.