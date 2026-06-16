Florida AG Sues TikTok, Alleges Violation Of State Child Safety Law

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed suit again TikTok, alleging the popular social media platform committed a series of violations of Florida law by actively targeting and contracting with minors while deceiving parents about the dangers of the app.

TikTok’s success hinges on its ability to addict children and teenagers to the platform,” said Uthmeier. “TikTok knowingly deceives parents and allows children to be exposed to harmful and inappropriate content in direct violation of Florida law. We have zero tolerance for companies that prioritize profit over children’s safety. TikTok should expect to be held accountable.”

The complaint alleges that TikTok is in violation of House Bill 3, Florida’s online child protections law, which took effect on January 1, 2025. Specifically, TikTok is accused of letting children under 14 years old create accounts, and letting 15- and 16-year-olds do the same without parental consent. Both violate H.B. 3, which bans children under 14 years of age from social media platforms entirely and requires parental consent for 15 and 16-year-olds to create accounts.

The lawsuit also alleges that TikTok is violating the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act by deceiving parents about the safety and appropriateness of the content their children will have access to. TikTok advertises itself on the app store as being appropriate for children 13 years and older, and characterizes mature themes including sex content, drug content, profanity, self-harm or suicide, and eating disorders as “mild” and “infrequent” – a claim that is blatantly false. These themes are present very frequently on the app, and are often shown/discussed in graphic detail.