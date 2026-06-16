Five Years Later: Molino Cold Case Murder Remains Unsolved, Investigators Still Seeking Answers

June 16, 2026

It’s now been five years since a young man was shot in a Molino home, and the case remains unsolved.

At approximately 1:45 a.m. on June 15, 2021, Shyheim Smith was shot inside a family home in the 5500 block of Cedartown Road. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. At the time of his death, Smith’s girlfriend was pregnant with their son.

There were three adults in the room at the time of the shooting, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, but only Smith was struck by gunfire.

“We do not think it was random,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons told NorthEscambia.com shortly after the shooting. “We believe the shooter or shooters intentionally went to that residence, walked around to the side of the house and shot multiple rounds through the window.”

“We still have a number of investigators on the case,” Simmons added.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 