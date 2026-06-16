FDOT Completes $5.3 Million Resurfacing Project On Brent Lane, Bayou Boulevard
June 16, 2026
The Florida Department of Transportation has completed a $5.3 million project to resurface State Road 296 (Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard), from Davis Highway to Baisden Road, in Escambia County.
Additional improvements include:
Sidewalk and crosswalk improvements, including Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades.
Signalization improvements.
Stormwater management enhancements.
New signing and pavement markings.
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