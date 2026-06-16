FDOT Completes $5.3 Million Resurfacing Project On Brent Lane, Bayou Boulevard

The Florida Department of Transportation has completed a $5.3 million project to resurface State Road 296 (Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard), from Davis Highway to Baisden Road, in Escambia County.

Additional improvements include:

Sidewalk and crosswalk improvements, including Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) upgrades.

Signalization improvements.

Stormwater management enhancements.

New signing and pavement markings.