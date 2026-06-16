Century Changing Yard Waste, Bulk Debris Collections After Council, Resident Outcry

June 16, 2026

After outcry from residents and town officials, Waste Pro is making changes to yard waste and bulk collections in Century.

At their most recent meeting, town council members expressed concern with the “black can.” It’s a green can with a black lid intended for yard waste, and they said it’s not practical to fit several tree limbs and other yard debris in the can.

Now, the Town of Century is removing the black lid cans and transitioning to a grapple truck collection of yard waste once per month. Waste Pro will collect organic debris smaller than 6 feet in diameter or 6 feet in length, placed in an area no larger than 6 x 6 feet square and 6 feet high. The collections will begin in July on a schedule to be announced, but household garbage, construction debris, treated lumber and large stumps will not be collected.

Bulk pick up for household items (furniture, mattresses, appliances and other large items) that will not fit inside the regular blue can will also begin in July. Areas on the west side of Highway 29, the “town hall side,” will be collected on July 7. The areas on the east side, the “Whataburger side”, of Highway 29 will be collected on July 14. Bulk items should be placed in an area no larger than 6 x 6 feet square and 6 feet high.

Bulk items, such as furniture and appliances, should be placed in a separate pile from organic material (such as limbs, leaves and grass clippings).

For additional details, click the graphic above to enlarge, or click here to download a printable pdf.

For other questions, call Century Town Hall at (850) 256-3208.

Graphic provided by the Town of Century for NorthEscambia.com.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 