Britt Announces $1.25 Million To Combat Flooding In Atmore

The City of Atmore is set to receive a massive infrastructure boost following a major federal funding announcement on Monday.

U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Chair of the Subcommittee on Homeland Security Appropriations, announced that she has directly secured $1.25 million for the City of Atmore in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Homeland Security Appropriations Act.

This funding will support the repair and improvement of Atmore’s storm drainage system, part of more than $14.97 million for Alabama in FY26 Homeland Security appropriations funding.

“I’m proud to deliver $1.25 million in funding for the City of Atmore to upgrade its stormwater infrastructure,” said Britt. “As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I’m committed to returning taxpayer dollars right back to our communities. This critical funding will address longstanding drainage issues, reduce flooding risks, and better protect homes, businesses, and public safety. I’m eager to see the lasting impact this project will have in strengthening Atmore’s resilience for years to come.”

The project aims to address aging and insufficient stormwater infrastructure in Atmore to reduce flooding risks, protect public safety, and improve the community’s resilience to heavy rainfall events. The existing drainage system in the affected area has experienced frequent blockages, overflows, and erosion, resulting in property damage, road closures, and environmental degradation.

The funding is directed to support proactive disaster preparedness efforts aimed at reducing the need for post-disaster response and recovery.

“Senator Katie Britt has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to the people of Atmore and to the future of our community,” said Atmore Mayor Shawn Lassiter. “We cannot thank the Senator enough for her tireless help and support in securing this transformative investment. Her leadership has made it possible for our city to take a bold step forward in protecting our residents, our businesses, and our infrastructure from the growing risks posed by natural hazards.”