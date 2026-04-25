The Big Sink: Cat Excavator Nearly Disappears Into Soft Ground Along Highway 29

Recovery crews spent the better part of Friday night extricating a Caterpillar excavator that was swallowed by the earth alongside Highway 29 in Cantonment.

Authorities stated the machinery was unoccupied when it began to disappear into the unyielding mud for an unknown reason.

For more photos, click to enlarge.

The incident occurred adjacent to the southbound lanes of Highway 29, just north of Power Road.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.