Jazz By The Books Fills Century Library; Molino Performance Is Next Week

Attendees at the Century enjoyed a mid-day musical treat with Jazz By The Books on Thursday, and those in Molino have their own performance to look forward to next week.

The live jazz performances by the Jazzabouts, presented by Jazz Pensacola and the West Florida Public Libraries, were held Thursday at the Century Branch Library.

The music continues next week on Wednesday, April 15, from 1-3 p.m. at the Molino Branch Library. The event is free.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.