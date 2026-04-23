Forest Service Arbor Day Tree Giveaway Is Friday In Century

The Town of Century will host a National Arbor Day tree giveaway by the Florida Forest Service on Friday morning.

Tree species available will include mayhaw, redbud, sycamore, and sweetbay.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue while the supply lasts at the Century Community Center (Ag Building) on West Highway 4 at Industrial Boulevard.

strong>Pictured: A 2055 tree giveaway in Century. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.