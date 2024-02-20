Atmore PD Seeks Suspect That Escaped After Two Different High Speed Pursuits

February 20, 2024

The Atmore Police Department is searching for a suspect that led them on two high speed chases and as is believed to be involved in several other crimes.

Atmore Police said the suspect is responsible for the theft of two vehicles that both resulted in high speed pursuits on Highway 31

The suspect fled from the second vehicle after failing to navigate a turn and crashing on James Road. He then fled into a heavily wooded area in the Nokomis area.

“The suspect attempted the theft of a four-wheeler, a bicycle, and a golf cart as he was attempting to flee the area. The suspect may have had assistance in evading capture before additional resources were able to arrive on the scene,” Sgt. Darrell McMann said.

Anyone with information his identity is asked to call McMann at (251) 368-9141 or email dDarrell.mcmann@atmorepolice.us.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 