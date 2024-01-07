Sunny Sunday, Severe Storms Possible By Monday Night

A strong storm system is expected to move across the area late Monday into Tuesday morning. A slight risk of severe weather is in place across the entire area. Storms may be capable of producing damaging winds up to 60 mph and tornadoes.

Outside of storms, very strong winds are expected to impact the entire area.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 62. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 51. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.