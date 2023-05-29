Traffic Alert: This Week’s List Of Construction Slow Down Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Due to the Memorial Day Holiday weekend, there will be no lane closures or other activities that impede traffic on state roads beginning ending at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Pensacola Grand Fiesta 2023 – Drivers will encounter a road closure between A Street and Tarragona Street Friday, June 2 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the Pensacola Grand Fiesta.

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Tuesday, May 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and from Wednesday, May 31 through Saturday, June 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform striping work.

Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The Welcome Center located at mile marker four will be closed for construction from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, June 4 through Thursday, June 8. In addition, the outside lane of I-10 eastbound near the Welcome Center and the on- and off-ramps to the Welcome Center will be closed. Drivers may use the I-10 eastbound rest area at mile marker 29 during these times. The Welcome Center, along with the front and middle parking lots, will remain open daily from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m., but the truck parking area will remain closed until work concludes this summer.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) Roadway Improvements from Chemstrand Road to East of Baldridge Drive – The bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit on this section of East Nine Mile Road has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles will share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete next summer.

· Pensacola Boulevard (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) to North of I-10 – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and intermittent turn lane closures Tuesday, May 30 through Thursday, June 1 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews place thermoplastic pavement markings on the roadway and perform final work list items.

Lillian Highway (S.R. 298) Resurfacing from North of U.S. 98 to East of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter shoulder and lane closures on Lillian Highway, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crews will be performing drainage and shoulder construction.

Navy Boulevard (S.R. 295) Resurfacing from North of the Bayou Grande Bridge to Gulf Beach Highway/Barrancas Avenue (S.R. 292) – Drivers may encounter alternating nighttime lane closures, from Barrancas Avenue to the Bayou Grande Bridge, Tuesday, May 30 through Thursday, June 1 between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. as crews mill and resurface the roadway and perform striping work.

U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century – Drivers on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) will encounter a lane shift and lane closures through June. The two U.S. 29 northbound travel lanes and the center turn lane will be closed between Hatties Boulevard and East Cottage Street. During the closure, one northbound and one southbound lane will remain open using the current southbound travel lanes. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

S.R. 295 (West Fairfield Drive) Routine Maintenance from North P Street to North L Street – Motorists will encounter alternating lane closures Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm hardening operations.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 (S.R. 30/Gulf Breeze Parkway/Navarre Parkway) Resurfacing of select areas from Abercrombie Road to Calle De Palencia Street - Drivers on U.S. 98 (Navarre Parkway), between S.R. 87 and Calle De Palencia Street, may encounter intermittent nightly lane closures beginning Tuesday, May 30 from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities.

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Tuesday, May 30 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and from Wednesday, May 31 through Saturday, June 3 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform striping work.

U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Drivers may encounter nighttime lane closures on U.S. 90 eastbound near the Simpson River Bridge Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews perform asphalt work. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone.

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between S.R. 281 and Bayshore Road Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations. Beginning the week of Tuesday, May 30, eastbound travelers will encounter a new traffic configuration from west of College Parkway to east of Portside Drive as lanes will be shifted slightly south to allow for widening activities. Beginning the week of Tuesday, May 30, westbound travelers will encounter a new traffic configuration from east of Portside Drive to Green Briar Parkway as lanes will be shifted slightly south to allow for widening activities.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: I-10 Resurfacing from S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 – Motorists will encounter nighttime east and westbound lane closures Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2 for paving operations.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.