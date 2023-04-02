Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Trouble Zones

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, April 2 through Saturday, April 8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform paving operations. On Tuesday, April 4, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) Roadway Improvements from Chemstrand Road to East of Baldridge Drive – The bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit on this section of East Nine Mile Road has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles will share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete next summer.

· Pensacola Boulevard (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) to North of I-10 – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures Sunday, April 2 through Thursday, April 6 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews pave the roadway.

Lillian Highway (S.R. 298) Resurfacing from North of U.S. 98 to East of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter nighttime lane closures on Lillian Highway, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 7 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crews will be performing drainage and shoulder widening work.

Drivers will encounter nighttime lane closures on Lillian Highway, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, April 3 to Friday, April 7 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crews will be performing drainage and shoulder widening work. Navy Boulevard (S.R. 295) Resurfacing from North of the Bayou Grande Bridge to Gulf Beach Highway/Barrancas Avenue (S.R. 292) – Drivers will encounter outside lane closures on Navy Boulevard southbound, from Barrancas Avenue to the Bayou Grande Bridge, Friday, March 31 through Friday, April 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crews will be working on curb, gutters and sidewalks.

S.R. 289 (North 9th Avenue) Routine Utility Maintenance North of Ash Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Sunday, April 2 and Monday, April 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for routine utility maintenance.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, April 2 through Saturday, April 8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform paving operations. On Tuesday, April 4, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: S.R. 87 Routine Utility Maintenance South of the East River Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Tuesday, April 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for routine utility maintenance.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.