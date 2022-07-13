Daily Showers And Storms Continue To Be Likely

July 13, 2022

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 