Daily Showers And Storms Continue To Be Likely
July 13, 2022
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
