Daily Showers And Storms Continue To Be Likely

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming east after midnight.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.