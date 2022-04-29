NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Invitational Coming To Ashton Brosnaham Park

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Men’s Lacrosse Invitational is coming to the North Escambia area through 2024.

The tournaments will be played at Escambia County’s Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park off East 10 Mile Road May 11-14. Eight teams will compete in a single-elimination tournament starting Wednesday, May 11. The semifinals will take place Thursday, May 12 and the championship game will be Saturday, May 14.

“Lacrosse is a growing sport and Pensacola is the ideal backdrop for hosting the NAIA Men’s Lacrosse Invitational,: said Ray Palmer, President and CEO of Pensacola Sports. “This gives us an opportunity to showcase the Pensacola community and our beautiful sugar-white beaches to these student-athletes, coaches, support teams, and fans.”

“I’m so excited to welcome the best Men’s Lacrosse teams in all of the NAIA to our Ashton Brosnaham complex In Escambia County. I hope all of the players, coaches and their friends and family enjoy themselves immensely, and make many return trips to our fantastic community in the future,” said Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry.

Ashton Brosnaham will also host the Southeastern Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament through 2024.