WSRE Ends Affiliation With PBS, Effective July 1

12:00 a.m. — Florida Channel

A full review of developments in state government, including Florida’s legislative, judicial, and executive branches.

6:00 a.m. — Albie’s Elevator

Step inside a fantastical elevator where Albie, an elevator operator with pizzazz, explores preschool problem-solving and discovers the arts with help from her neighbors.

6:30 a.m. — Skillsville

Discover the Skillsville universe, where viewers can learn about the series, play interactive games and activities, and receive updates on local events.

7:00 a.m. — Vegesaurs

Go back to an era dominated by the juiciest and crunchiest creatures ever to rule the planet: the mighty Vegesaurs. The series explores friendship, mealtimes, and sharing.

7:30 a.m. — The Zula Patrol

Join the Zula Patrol as a group of loveably wacky animated characters travels the galaxies while exploring and solving problems.

8:00 a.m. — Biz Kid$

Learn how financial lessons connect to kids’ everyday lives through stories of children and young adults founding and operating their own businesses.

8:30 a.m. — Dragonfly TV

Real kids do real science through hands-on projects that promote critical thinking, problem-solving, investigation, and discovery.

9:00 a.m. — Science Now

Explore topics ranging from space exploration and plant biology to the latest advances in high technology.

9:30 a.m. — Think Big

Kids acquire and showcase skills in creativity, science, innovation, marketing, design, and teamwork.

10:00 a.m. — Animal Rescue

Gain knowledge about the proper care of animals, along with safety tips for caring for creatures across the animal kingdom.

10:30 a.m. — America’s Heartland

Meet everyday Americans and their families as they share stories from across America’s heartland.

11:00 a.m. — Florida Frontiers

Explore a wide variety of topics relating to Florida history and culture.

11:30 a.m. — Florida Cross Roads

Explore the history, culture, and quirks that make Florida unique, with stories from cities and communities across the Sunshine State.

12:00 p.m. — Engage PSC: Highlights and Happenings

Take an inside look at events, programs, and student achievements at Pensacola State College.

2:00 p.m. — PSC 250th Lecture Series

Pensacola State College presents a captivating lineup of talks featuring expert speakers as we celebrate America250.

4:00 p.m. — Best of Pensacola State College Sports

Relive exciting moments from Pensacola State College athletics, including unforgettable plays and standout performances.

6:00 p.m. — Pensacola State Today

Watch highlights of remarkable people, programs, events, and achievements at Pensacola State College.

6:30 p.m. — Conversations with Jeff Weeks

Jeff Weeks talks with engaging personalities from sports, business, politics, science, entertainment, literature, and more.

8:00 p.m. — All-Star Orchestra / Classical Tahoe

Enjoy popular symphonic scores, exciting new works, and select performances from the annual Classical Tahoe outdoor festival.

9:00 p.m. — StudioAmped

Produced by WSRE, StudioAmped is a concert series featuring original material by regional artists across multiple genres.

10:00 p.m. — Nightmare Theatre

A minor demon, his masked wrestler manservant, and their pet werewolf host the best of the worst public-domain horror and sci-fi movies.