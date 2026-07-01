WSRE Ends Affiliation With PBS, Effective July 1
July 1, 2026
Sesame Street, Antiques Roadshow, NOVA, Masterpiece Theatre and other PBS favorites are now gone from WSRE-TV 23.
AAs of July 1, the station, operated by Pensacola State College, has ended its affiliation with PBS after several decades. Last year, President Donald Trump signe an excutive order to defund the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), and PSC lost $1.5 million in state and federal funding.
Now, WSRE is replacing PBS shows with a wide variety of lineups, including educational, cultural, and musical content, Pensacola State College features, locally produced WSRE shows, and programming from the Florida Channel. The station’s subchannels—PBS World (23.2), Create (23.3), PBS Kids (23.4), and a dedicated Florida Channel (23.5)—have also been discontinued
There will be special programming this week for America’s 250th. The regular programming schedule is as follows:
Weekday Regular Programming
12:00 a.m. — Florida Channel
A full review of developments in state government, including Florida’s legislative, judicial, and executive branches.
6:00 a.m. — Albie’s Elevator
Step inside a fantastical elevator where Albie, an elevator operator with pizzazz, explores preschool problem-solving and discovers the arts with help from her neighbors.
6:30 a.m. — Skillsville
Discover the Skillsville universe, where viewers can learn about the series, play interactive games and activities, and receive updates on local events.
7:00 a.m. — Vegesaurs
Go back to an era dominated by the juiciest and crunchiest creatures ever to rule the planet: the mighty Vegesaurs. The series explores friendship, mealtimes, and sharing.
7:30 a.m. — The Zula Patrol
Join the Zula Patrol as a group of loveably wacky animated characters travels the galaxies while exploring and solving problems.
8:00 a.m. — Biz Kid$
Learn how financial lessons connect to kids’ everyday lives through stories of children and young adults founding and operating their own businesses.
8:30 a.m. — Dragonfly TV
Real kids do real science through hands-on projects that promote critical thinking, problem-solving, investigation, and discovery.
9:00 a.m. — Science Now
Explore topics ranging from space exploration and plant biology to the latest advances in high technology.
9:30 a.m. — Think Big
Kids acquire and showcase skills in creativity, science, innovation, marketing, design, and teamwork.
10:00 a.m. — Animal Rescue
Gain knowledge about the proper care of animals, along with safety tips for caring for creatures across the animal kingdom.
10:30 a.m. — America’s Heartland
Meet everyday Americans and their families as they share stories from across America’s heartland.
11:00 a.m. — Florida Frontiers
Explore a wide variety of topics relating to Florida history and culture.
11:30 a.m. — Florida Cross Roads
Explore the history, culture, and quirks that make Florida unique, with stories from cities and communities across the Sunshine State.
12:00 p.m. — Engage PSC: Highlights and Happenings
Take an inside look at events, programs, and student achievements at Pensacola State College.
2:00 p.m. — PSC 250th Lecture Series
Pensacola State College presents a captivating lineup of talks featuring expert speakers as we celebrate America250.
4:00 p.m. — Best of Pensacola State College Sports
Relive exciting moments from Pensacola State College athletics, including unforgettable plays and standout performances.
6:00 p.m. — Pensacola State Today
Watch highlights of remarkable people, programs, events, and achievements at Pensacola State College.
6:30 p.m. — Conversations with Jeff Weeks
Jeff Weeks talks with engaging personalities from sports, business, politics, science, entertainment, literature, and more.
8:00 p.m. — All-Star Orchestra / Classical Tahoe
Enjoy popular symphonic scores, exciting new works, and select performances from the annual Classical Tahoe outdoor festival.
9:00 p.m. — StudioAmped
Produced by WSRE, StudioAmped is a concert series featuring original material by regional artists across multiple genres.
10:00 p.m. — Nightmare Theatre
A minor demon, his masked wrestler manservant, and their pet werewolf host the best of the worst public-domain horror and sci-fi movies.
Saturday Regular Programming
12:00 p.m. — The Joy of Painting with Nicholas Hankins: Bob Ross’ Unfinished Season
Nicholas Hankins brings Bob Ross’ practice canvases to life in real time.
12:30 p.m. — Growing a Greener World
This Emmy Award-winning series features people making a positive impact on the planet through gardening and shares practical DIY information viewers can use at home.
1:00 p.m. — America’s Test Kitchen
Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the test kitchen team, share failproof recipes and equipment reviews.
1:30 p.m. — Volunteer Woodworker
Woodworker Charles Brock explores the heart of Tennessee while learning master craftsmanship from local artisans.
Sunday Regular Programming
12:00 p.m. — Family Travel with Colleen Kelly
Travel writer and seasoned guide Colleen Kelly explores must-see locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, sharing expert travel tips for family vacations.
12:30 p.m. — Curious Traveler
Emmy Award-winning journalist Christine van Blokland takes viewers on an entertaining field trip for grown-ups to curious destinations around the world.
1:00 p.m. — My World Too
This series explores innovative initiatives people, companies, and communities are using to make the planet a better place.
1:30 p.m. — Opportunity Knock$
Season 2 follows six families working through complex financial challenges with guidance from nationally known financial experts.
NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
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