Wahoos Drop Series To The Biloxi Shuckers

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped Sunday night’s series finale to the Biloxi Shuckers by a final score of 11-1.

Left-handed starter, Joey Volini (L, 0-1), made his Double-A debut and pitched 3.0 innings on 65 pitches. He gave up just one baserunner through the first two innings, but faltered in the third. The first two hitters reached on a single and a walk before Jesús Made ripped an opposite field three-run homer over the right field wall, his 10th of the year.

The Shuckers offense continued to apply pressure scoring two more in the 4th, three more in the 5th, and one more in the 6th, including a two-run single from former Wahoo Mark Coley II. When it was all said and done, the Shuckers had a 9-0 lead over Pensacola.

The Blue Wahoos put a run on the board in the top of the 7th when Jay Beshears laced a double into the left field corner, scoring Payton Green all the way from first. The 9-1 score was short lived, as Josiah Ragsdale ripped a two-run homer to make it a 10 run deficit.

Shuckers starter Bishop Letson (W, 5-5) pitched 5.0 solid innings of shutout baseball and helped lead Biloxi to an 11-1 victory. The Shuckers improved to 48-38 overall and 13-8 in the second half while the Wahoos fell to 46-43 and 10-10.

The Blue Wahoos head home for a series against the Columbus Clingstones beginning Tuesday night.

written by Charlie Hobert