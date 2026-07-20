Wahoos Drop Series To The Biloxi Shuckers

July 20, 2026

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos dropped Sunday night’s series finale to the Biloxi Shuckers by a final score of 11-1.

Left-handed starter, Joey Volini (L, 0-1), made his Double-A debut and pitched 3.0 innings on 65 pitches. He gave up just one baserunner through the first two innings, but faltered in the third. The first two hitters reached on a single and a walk before Jesús Made ripped an opposite field three-run homer over the right field wall, his 10th of the year.

The Shuckers offense continued to apply pressure scoring two more in the 4th, three more in the 5th, and one more in the 6th, including a two-run single from former Wahoo Mark Coley II. When it was all said and done, the Shuckers had a 9-0 lead over Pensacola.

The Blue Wahoos put a run on the board in the top of the 7th when Jay Beshears laced a double into the left field corner, scoring Payton Green all the way from first. The 9-1 score was short lived, as Josiah Ragsdale ripped a two-run homer to make it a 10 run deficit.

Shuckers starter Bishop Letson (W, 5-5) pitched 5.0 solid innings of shutout baseball and helped lead Biloxi to an 11-1 victory. The Shuckers improved to 48-38 overall and 13-8 in the second half while the Wahoos fell to 46-43 and 10-10.

The Blue Wahoos head home for a series against the Columbus Clingstones beginning Tuesday night.

written by Charlie Hobert

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 