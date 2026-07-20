Tropical Storm Watch: Increased Rain Chances

A topical storm watch is in effect for Northwest Florida.

Outer bands from what is expected to be Tropical Storm Bertha in the gulf will bring rain and potentially gusty windows to Northwest Florida, especially closer to the coast.

Here is your North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 105. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Northeast wind around 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.