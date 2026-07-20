Tropical Storm Bertha Forms

July 20, 2026

Tropical Storm Bertha formed Monday afternoon about 190 miles southeast of Mobile with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

A tropical storm watch includes the Florida Panhandle and South Alabama coastlines to Louisiana. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch
area in the Florida Panhandle by late tonight into Tuesday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the remainder of the watch area by late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The primary threat for Escambia County is storm surge at the coast. A high surf warning will be in effect from Tuesday afternoon into early evening. Inland, the tropical storm is capable of producing several inches of rainfall.

The current forecast takes Bertha into Louisiana Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 