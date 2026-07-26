‘This Drug House Is Closed’ – Search Warrant Nets Kilo Of Meth; One Arrest

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team closed a local drug house on Friday, resulting in one arrest and the seizure of a substantial cache of illegal narcotics and cash, according to the ECSO.

Law enforcement officials served a search warrant at a residence located one Doris Avenue in Ensley as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

During the raid, investigators discovered and seized a wide variety of illegal substances, including over a kilogram of methamphetamine. The full inventory of seized narcotics includes approximately:

1,006.5 grams of methamphetamine

51 grams of alprazolam pills

28.5 grams of marijuana

14.5 grams of cocaine

5.5 grams of oxycodone pills

3 grams of tramadol pills

0.5 grams of fentanyl

In addition to the narcotics, deputies seized $5,364 in U.S. currency.

The suspect, identified as Kelvin Crenshaw, was taken into custody at the scene. Crenshaw faces multiple felony charges, including trafficking in methamphetamine; possession of cocaine, alprazolam, and marijuana with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver; possession of tramadol, fentanyl, and oxycodone without a prescription; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $81,000.

Sheriff’s Office officials said that operations of this scale are vital to community safety, stating that every arrest of this nature removes dangerous narcotics from local neighborhoods and helps make Escambia County a safer place to live.

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