Sunshine Returns For Thursday

Tropical Storm Bertha has moved on, making landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday. Sunshine returns for our Thursday and continues into the weekend.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest in the evening.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 78.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.