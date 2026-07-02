Sizzling Sunshine and High Heat Start The Holiday Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

High heat and plenty of sunshine dominate the start of the holiday weekend before rain chances spike by Sunday afternoon. Thursday through Friday will feature daytime highs climbing to near 94 degrees under clear skies with calm winds. Independence Day starts off bright and hot, though a isolated afternoon stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. By Sunday, tropical moisture moves in, pushing rain chances up to 60 percent, primarily after 1:00 PM. Unsettled weather lingers into early next week with daily afternoon storm chances hovering around 40 to 50 percent.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Calm wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Independence Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 92.