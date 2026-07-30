Sheriff’s Office, Kids’ House Partner For Free Internet Safety Presentation This Evening In Jay

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Santa Rosa Kids’ House to host a free community presentation aimed at equipping parents, guardians, and caregivers with vital tools to protect children and teens online.

The first session will take place in Jay on Thursday, July 30, 2026, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the Jay Community Center, located at 5259 Booker Lane.

Led by Detective Ashley Thompson alongside representatives from Santa Rosa Kids’ House, the interactive presentation and Q&A session will address critical aspects of digital safety. Topics will include identifying online predators, understanding the realities of Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), navigating safety settings on popular social media apps, and managing risks associated with online gaming. Organizers emphasize that because the internet is deeply integrated into everyday life, understanding and mitigating these risks is essential for families in the community.

A second opportunity to attend the presentation will be available a couple of weeks later in the southern part of the county. That session is scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the Santa Rosa County Library in Navarre, located at 8484 James M. Harvell Road.