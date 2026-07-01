Pickup Hydroplanes During Heavy Thunderstorm, Crashes Into Flooded Ditch

July 1, 2026

A driver crashed into a flooded drainage ditch during a heavy thunderstorm in Walnut Hill Tuesday evening.

The man said he was traveling north on South Highway 99 near Morgan Road when he hydroplaned in deep water crossing the roadway during the storm. He lost control, with his GMC Sierra, and trailer landing in the deep ditch.

The man was not injured. The Florida Highway Patrol investigated.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 