Oak Grove Garage Workshop Destroyed By Tuesday Afternoon Fire

July 1, 2026

Fire destroyed a large metal building and garage workshop at a home in Oak Grove Tuesday afternoon.

Explosions were reported from fuel tanks inside the structure just after 3 p.m., and arriving firefighters found the building heavily involved in fire on North Highway 99 near Mayhaw Road.

There was no immediate word on the exact cause of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

For more photos, click here.

Responding agencies included the Walnut Hill, Molino and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, the Atmore Fire Department, and Escambia County EMS.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

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Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 