Northview Band Member Takes Part In Florida Bandmasters Association Nine Star Honor Band

Northview High School Tribal Beat band member Aubrey Flowers took part recently in the Florida Bandmasters Association Nine Star Honor Band in Orlando.

This ensemble consisted of 106 ninth-grade students representing 62 schools across 29 Florida school districts.

Over the course of two days, these students dedicated 14 hours of rehearsals to prepare eight musical selections under the direction of FBA Retired/Life Member, Jose Lopez.

Pictured top: Aubrey Flowers. Pictured below: Flowers with Northview band director Garsche Roble. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.